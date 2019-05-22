Today we’re launching Haus, an alcohol brand designed for the way millennials drink today.
We’re taking on an industry that hasn’t changed in almost 100 years by rethinking how it works, from product to distribution.
Think of us as the Warby Parker of booze.
Delicious, refreshing, perfect for any time.
Warby Parker has Buy a Pair Give a Pair, any plans to give back with Haus?
Can't wait to see Haus make its way into households across the US, and beyond!Laura Gluhanich has used this product for one year.
Helena PriceMaker@helena · Founder, Haus
Backstory here: https://medium.com/@helena/in-pu...
Jack Smith@_jacksmith · Serial Entrepreneur & Startup Adviser
@helena please could you give more details about how it relates to Warby Parker (per the product hunt description)? I read the blog post and checked the site, but I didn't fully understand what the product is. Is it a customize-able liquor or something?
Chris Germano@chris_germano · Software Developer and Game Designer
I read your Medium post and while it tells the nice little backstory to Haus, it really doesn't answer any questions. Sure, the "why" is there, but where's your "how" and "what"? You claim that the alcohol industry is "ruled by a three-tier system where distributors and bartenders are the gatekeepers, ultimately deciding what you drink." which at first sound ridiculous, but you reeled me back in with pointing out that commercial liquors are strong (I'm assuming you mean 80+ proof) and high sugar (unavoidable depending on the liquor, but I'll give you the benefit of the doubt), and don't necessarily reflect evolving consumer trends. So when all's said and done, I really don't know what Haus is supposed to be. The Warby Parker of alcohol is catchy but meaningless if I don't know what these seemingly unrelated brands have in common. Understanding your product shouldn't rely on familiarity of another, especially if their business model evolves over time. Liquors are pretty well defined by creation process, so are you offering an array of personalized liquors? Is the focus on more health-conscious alternatives and lower alcohol content? I'm confused more than intrigued, and would have greatly appreciated a more thorough explanation of your product and business plan. An explanation that doesn't rely signing up for a mailing list. Thanks.
