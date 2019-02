Hatch partners with the UN on educational games

The Rovio subsidiary is launching games approved or developed by the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development. Rovio Entertainment subsidiary Hatch, a cloud gaming service available through mobile devices and smart TVs, is partnering with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development to publish games that support the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals (including gender equality, clean water and climate action).