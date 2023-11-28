Products
HasMySecretLeaked
HasMySecretLeaked
Check if your secrets and API keys have leaked on GitHub.
HasMySecretLeaked helps developers check if their secrets (API keys, credentials) have been compromised by searching across 20+ million leaks in public GitHub repositories, gists, and issues.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Development
Security
by
GitGuardian
The makers of HasMySecretLeaked
About this launch
GitGuardian
Find, fix and prevent hardcoded secrets!
6
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
HasMySecretLeaked by
GitGuardian
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Developer Tools
,
Development
,
Security
. Made by
Eric Fourrier
,
Loïc Bruneau
,
Jérémy Lanfranchi
,
Vincent Offredo
,
Mackenzie Jackson
,
Jérémie Zitoun
,
Philippe GABLAIN
,
Ziad Ghalleb
and
Pierre Lalanne
. Featured on November 29th, 2023.
GitGuardian
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on October 28th, 2018.
