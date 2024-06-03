Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
HashTagNotes
HashTagNotes
Message-yourself-style notes, files and to-dos
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Message yourself notes, links, files or TODOs but in a proper note-taking app! Better organize quick snippets of notes with tags to find relevant ones easily. Best of all, it works and syncs across all of your Apple devices!
Launched in
Task Management
Notes
by
HashTagNotes
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
About this launch
HashTagNotes
Message-yourself-style notes, files and TODOs
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
HashTagNotes by
HashTagNotes
was hunted by
Yujian
in
Task Management
,
Notes
. Made by
Yujian
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
HashTagNotes
is not rated yet. This is HashTagNotes's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report