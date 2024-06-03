Launches
HashTagNotes

Message-yourself-style notes, files and to-dos

Message yourself notes, links, files or TODOs but in a proper note-taking app! Better organize quick snippets of notes with tags to find relevant ones easily. Best of all, it works and syncs across all of your Apple devices!
Launched in
Task Management
Notes
HashTagNotes
About this launch
HashTagNotesMessage-yourself-style notes, files and TODOs
HashTagNotes
HashTagNotes
Yujian
Yujian
Featured on June 4th, 2024.
HashTagNotes
is not rated yet. This is HashTagNotes's first launch.
