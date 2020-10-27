discussion
Sandeep Panda
Maker
Co-Founder @ Hashnode
Hi PH 👋 I am Sandeep, co-founder of Hashnode. I am super excited to be here and share what we have been working on at Hashnode. How does Hashnode work? 👀 Hashnode helps developers start a personal blog on their own domain for free and find readership from an active dev community. We realized that traditional publishing platforms offer visibility and engagement at the cost of content ownership. On the other hand if you go with a self hosted solution, your articles don't get proper visibility and reach. Hashnode combines the best of both worlds. It lets you map a custom domain and publish articles under your own branding and also distributes them to a built in developer community. We launched in June this year and have been growing 30% in different KPIs month over month. So, it has been a crazy ride so far. 😀 Why should you care? 🤔 We believe every developer must have a personal blog and they should publish content on their own domain. There is no reason you should give away your content to other platforms and get locked in. That's why we not only help developers use their own domain, but also make it super easy to exit Hashnode. By publishing content on your own domain you grow your online presence and build your authority. You can always republish on other platforms that respect canonical URLs for extra visibility. Some of the features our users absolutely love: - Ability to map a custom domain for free 🌍 - Write articles in markdown with proper syntax highlighting ✍️ - Get automated backups of your articles on your private GitHub repo - Use GitHub as a source for your articles - Automatic HTTPS - Fast CDN ⚡️ - Quick support on our Discord server - Customize your blog with CSS - Built in newsletter service - Powerful integration with third party services (e.g. Fathom analytics, Hotjar and so on) - Support for embedding any third party widget - Web Monetization support We curated some of the reviews here: https://hashnode.com/testimonials We ship features and improve the platform every day. Do try out Hashnode. It takes a few seconds to map a domain and start building your audience. I would love to have your feedback. Feel free to add a comment here or DM me on twitter (@Sandeepg33k).
Ido Shamun
Co-Founder @ daily.dev
Hashnode is an awesome community of brilliant devs with excellent content! The founders @sandeepg33k and @fazlerocks are responsive and super kind. Way to go! 🙌
Syed Fazle Rahman
Maker
CEO & Co-founder, Hashnode
Thank you @idoshamun 🙏
Sandeep Panda
Maker
Co-Founder @ Hashnode
Thanks @idoshamun! Appreciate your love and support. :)
Lazar NikolovPartner @ CodeChem
Migrating from WordPress to Hashnode was my best decision. I get all the features I need as a dev blogger, and then some! The community is their strongest suit! No other platform puts your articles in front of thousands of readers like Hashnode does. You can join their Discord channel where the bloggers are talking about blogging ideas, requesting platform features, hanging out, sharing useful stuff, and you get to be a part of that. Feature wise, you get Custom Pages, Custom CSS, Analytics, Web Monetization, and if you invite 3 friends, you also get Custom Widgets, so you can plug your MailChimp or any other integrations you have. And, crazy enough, all of that is free!!! Just bring your own domain! ❤️ @fazlerocks @sandeepg33k and the Hashnode team, congratulations on the PH launch and thank you guys for building this. The dev community needs this. Keep up the great work! 🙌 🚀
Sandeep Panda
Maker
Co-Founder @ Hashnode
Thanks @lazar_nikolov1 🙏 You are awesome. :)
Syed Fazle Rahman
Maker
CEO & Co-founder, Hashnode
Thank you for the nice words, Lazar 🎉 🙏 @lazar_nikolov1
Chris BongersDeveloper, writer, dogdad
Hashnode is such a welcoming and unique community. They really invest and take care of people blogging using Hashnode. Keep up the great work guys!
Catalin Pit
I've been using Hashnode from August, and I couldn't be happier. It's one of the best platforms for dev bloggers. Also, @sandeepg33k and @fazlerocks are great human beings and developers.
Syed Fazle Rahman
Maker
CEO & Co-founder, Hashnode
Thank you @catalinmpit for your support and love. We love reading your articles on Hashnode. We are happy to have you on the platform.
Catalin Pit
@catalinmpit @fazlerocks thank you! I appreciate it!
