Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Wilkinson
Maker
Pro
🌎 Use JavaScript or Python in-browser to quickly create virtual worlds 🏗 Assemble simulations through off-the-shelf modular blocks of code 📊 Visualize your world in 2D, 3D, network graph, geospatial or analysis views Whilst trying to build agent-based models that could be used to simulate the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, we realized that the whole process for building rich virtual environments sucked. HASH is an attempt to rectify that and enable "what if?" hypothesis testing to be conducted really quickly, cheaply and easily. You can read more about our origins at https://hash.ai/about/mission
Upvote (1)Share