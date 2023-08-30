Products
Home
→
Product
→
Harmony Hunt
Harmony Hunt
Find new musical talent
Helping emerging artists to give the visibility they need! Giving listeners a unique experience of music they haven't heard before. Prioritising artists having 1000 - 500,000 streams. A bigger stage to get emerging talent noticed!
Launched in
Android
Music
Streaming Services
+1 by
Harmony - Hunt
About this launch
Harmony - Hunt
Your Gateway to find new musical talent!
Harmony Hunt by
Harmony - Hunt
was hunted by
SHAAN
in
Android
,
Music
,
Streaming Services
. Made by
SHAAN
. Featured on September 2nd, 2023.
Harmony - Hunt
is not rated yet. This is Harmony - Hunt's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report