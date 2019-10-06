Harassment Training from Spot
Sexual harassment training that actually works.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Jessica Collier
Maker
Sexual harassment is a bigger umbrella than most of us realize. Spot’s training offers diverse, nuanced scenarios that address topics such as gender identity and sexual orientation, while also taking care to focus on people’s similarities rather than their differences. We built training so that everyone can learn something new from it. Training is delivered in mobile-friendly, digestible 10-minute episodes—1 hour total for employees, 2 hours for supervisors. Each episode ends with 2-3 survey questions so that HR gets helpful insights as team members move through the training episodes. For decades, companies have poured time and money into harassment training that doesn’t work. Research shows that most traditional training is ineffective and can actually make the problem worse, yet employees are continually asked to participate in these counterproductive programs. Spot understands that changing behavior requires building trust between employees and HR, educating people without accusing them, and providing tools to safely and confidently speak up when things do go wrong.
Upvote (2)Share