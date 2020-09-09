Haptic Life Tracker
Hey, Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Alexey, I'm a founder and a designer of Haptic app. Three years ago I decided to stop using Facebook. I've started to cut down the usage of all time-consuming apps and services in my life (thanks, Ryan, for the 'Hooked' book), so, obviously, I started with social media apps. After a few weeks, I almost got rid of the habit to constantly check my updates, but there was one thing I really missed. For years, I've been using Facebook to log my life. Trips, travels, flights, new places, life events, parties and etc. You know, good old days. Around that moment, Haptic idea was born. Haptic is a safe and private place to keep memories and track repetitive actions. It's something in between a private journal and a fitness tracker. Haptic helps to log anything that can be counted — from glasses of water to a number of music albums, games, flights, and whatever you feel is important to keep track of. Haptic is fully private, information lives only on your iPhone and your iOS backup. No other external servers, you don't even need the Internet connection to use it (though, it is required if you want to add a music album or a podcast because Haptic will add a cover to your post). With time, Haptic will provide some statistics and insights, based on your actions. See, how many cups of coffee you've drunk last year, or last month, or last week, and if the number of workouts is higher than the number of parties, you've visited. Let me know your thoughts, questions, or ideas! Any feedback is very appreciated! Alexey
