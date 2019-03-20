One Page Love 3.0
The One Page Love v3 redesign is here! Highlights include a new fixed header with suggestive search. Archives now feature long-scrolling website screenshots (via new CDN) with infinite scroll functionality. Not to mention a new color scheme, logo & typeface!
Pros:
Very well curated, lots of inspiring material. Cons:
Not that I can think of.
Noel Tock has used this product for one year.
Rob HopeMaker@robhope · Maker. Surfer. Optimist.
Hey PH! Can you believe One Page Love turns 11 next week! Over the past few months I’ve been testing new features and I’m stoked to finally announce the v3 redesign is here. Let’s dive into the changes...
- New Logo, Color Scheme & Typeface - It’s time to say goodbye to a decade of pink and roll out the carpet to a stronger red color scheme, a tighter logo and the stunning Sofia Pro typeface.
- Fixed header with Suggestive Search - The (reduced-height) website header bar now stays visible as you scroll, allowing you to browse categories or search at any time. When searching you are now prompted with existing One Page Love categories, tags and content.
- Longer Website Screenshots in Archives - All long-scrolling One Pagers now appear at double the old length in the category archives and search results (example).
- Infinite Scroll Archives with new Image CDN - The website footer and numbered pagination is completely done. Long live infinite scrolling archives with new Image CDN (IMGIX) to help browse website inspiration and find feature references way faster.
- New Podcast category and interview series - Episode #001 is with @ajlkn
- Website reviews can now preserve designs forever with a huge 2560px wide, Retina-optimized screenshot (example)
- New design of trend and top award round-ups (example)
- ALL free website template downloads are now hosted by One Page Love (example). This prevents One Page Love readers from visiting 3rd-party websites prompting signups and silly things.
Marc PerelPro@marcperel · Coded LayersWP. Co-founded Obox.
Rob, 🦸♂️ It's no secret I'm a big fan of your work but I really I love this new design, especially the attention to detail on the longer screenshots. What was your thought process around changing the logo type? Was it necessary to bring the brand up to a more mature level or was it purely aesthetic? The new search functionality is promising, nice work all round!
Rob HopeMaker@robhope · Maker. Surfer. Optimist.
@marcperel cheers for the love man. Yeah good question about branding. TBH that old pink was killing me as I work on OPL all day lol. It was time for change but what I didn't mention was this rebranding (intentionally) paves the way for the Email Love dual-branding using the same red. Always long game, one launch at a time;)
John O'Nolan@johnonolan · Founder, Ghost
But I hate change!!! Just kidding, very nice work here Mr. Hope - 11 years is a long time! I'm particularly excited about that new podcast category.
Rob HopeMaker@robhope · Maker. Surfer. Optimist.
@johnonolan - yeah, OPL almost a teen! Cheers, got some respectable guests coming up ;P
Dan Edwards@de · Design at Product Hunt
Congrats on the launch @robhope! Always enjoyed One Page Love as a source of inspiration and I love this re-design, keep up the great work!
Rob HopeMaker@robhope · Maker. Surfer. Optimist.
@de Cheers Dan - appreciate the message - I actually rolled out the 4 column grid layout 2 weeks ago with 3 different height thumbnails that creating "browsing fatigue". Reverting to 3 columns with 2 thumb heights improved the experience SO MUCH. I really need to write a blog about this soon, maybe I'll make a video.
Rupak Mishra@mshra_ji
Love the collection!!
Rob HopeMaker@robhope · Maker. Surfer. Optimist.
@mshra_ji Thank you Rupak - amazing what daily work for 11yrs can become lol. I actually started to remove a lot of the template listings though, lots of broken demo links. Need to keep doing this! Appreciate the comment!
