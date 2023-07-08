Products
Home
→
Product
→
HappyPeers
HappyPeers
Anonymous Peer Feedback to improve your workspace
HappyPeers is an innovative feedback system for your organisation that encourages people to speak up by maintaining anonymity, identify points of improvement for individuals and organisation for a happier workspace
Launched in
SaaS
Privacy
Human Resources
by
HappyPeers
About this launch
HappyPeers
Anonymous Peer Feedback to improve your workspace
HappyPeers by
HappyPeers
was hunted by
Jude Osbert
in
SaaS
,
Privacy
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Jude Osbert
. Featured on July 9th, 2023.
HappyPeers
is not rated yet. This is HappyPeers's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
