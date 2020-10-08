discussion
Would you recommend this product?
kirill liveGame & Apps developer
wow cool !!! She knows how to work with different languages. and can I create my own dictionary of undesirable topics?
Share
Upvote (1)
Adem Kouki
HunterWeb Developer
Hello Product-Hunters 😁❤️, Happydia (Happy-Social-Media) is a browser extension that helps you out by cleaning up sad, triggering, and sometimes just plain annoying news from your social media feeds. While your webpage is loading, Happydia looks at the site and compares them against a list of banned words ( Sad / Politics / Depressing ... ) it was built to block. If it finds any, it blocks them. Happydia, like all ad blockers, relies on filter rules to know what to block and hide on the web pages you visit. You can check the list of filtred words in our Github repository. (Inside "data/" folder) Github: https://github.com/Ademking/happ...
UpvoteShare
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
This is going to be great the closer we get to the US election
UpvoteShare