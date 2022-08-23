Products
Happy Ring
Happy Ring
The first wearable for your mind.
Happy Ring is the first wearable designed for your mind. Discover how real-time tracking of your stress, mood, and sleep can change your life. Connect the dots between your mental and physical health, with personalized insights and exercises.
Launched in
by
About this launch
The first wearable designed for your mind
Happy Ring by
Happy Ring
was hunted by
Sean Rad
in
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Happy Ring's first launch.
