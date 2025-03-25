Launches
Happy Feed
A minimalist take on Twitter
Visit
Upvote 70
A cleaner version of your Twitter website! - Hid trends + who-to-follow sidebar - Dropped messages section - Blocked ads - Kept 5 navbar options Feature requests? Drop them at me@jcbages.com
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Safari Extensions
Twitter
Ad Blockers
100% off til March 30
Meet the team
About this launch
A minimalist take on Twitter
Happy Feed by
was hunted by
Juan Camilo Bages Prada
in
Safari Extensions
Twitter
Ad Blockers
. Made by
Juan Camilo Bages Prada
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Happy Feed's first launch.