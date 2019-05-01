At Happily, we’re dedicated to creating moments for couples to connect.
With over 500k Dateboxes delivered we help couples invest in their relationship in fun ways with things like: premium experiences, love notes, classes and much more.
www.thehappily.co
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+6 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Love the new branding and product expansion, great team behind the product.
None.
Recommend this for any couple!Frances Blount has used this product for one year.
- Pros:Cons:
Their creativity and fun ways to help couples connect
No suggestions
No suggestionsPatti Hoskins Cottle has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Brett KolomyjecMaker@brettkolomyjec
Hi! My name is Brett. Thanks for stopping by to checkout Happily! About 3 years ago, my wife I were struggling to connect, and felt like the busyness of our lives had us running in different directions, with very little time for our marriage. So we committed to having date night once each month. We started a company called Datebox, to invite other couples to join us in our once a month commitment. Datebox has been helping couples have creative, fun, and unique date nights by doing the planning for them, and sending them everything they need for their date each month. Over the past 3 years we’ve had more than 500,000 couples use Datebox. I’m excited to share that today, Datebox, becomes Happily. We’ve been working hard on re-branding, and relaunching the company, because we believe there is so much more to building a great relationship or marriage, than just date night. Our couples were asking for more, and we’re excited for the opportunity to be part of their journey in more ways than just date night. We’ll continue to provide great at-home date nights, but we’re also adding things like premium experiences, classes with industry leading experts, a new app to help you plan great dates in your city, and other resources and gifts designed to help you connect with the one you love most. There are brands (Tinder, Bumble etc.) helping people meet or fall in love, there are brands that help you get married (The Knot, Zola) but currently there no brands, that couples love, helping them build the love they’ve always dreamed of..until today! Happily is committed to helping you connect with the one you love most, because we believe relationships matter. Thanks for taking a look, and if you’re married or in a relationship, I hope you and your love will join us!
Upvote (6)Share·