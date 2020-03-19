Happeo 2.0 for G Suite

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Lidia Lüttin
Maker
We are very proud to announce this remarkable update. With all these new features, we've turned Happeo from a social intranet tool to a digital workplace platform that turns G Suite into a shared workspace, keeping all your internal communications, meetings, files, and apps together in one place. Happeo accelerates the digital culture of engagement, directly helping companies by: * Facilitating remote work * Making employees feeling part of a team * Communicating across office locations and departments * Aligning employees on vision and strategy * Onboarding of new employees * Saving time of employees searching information As we all know, not meeting physically in an office affects our employee engagement negatively. Businesses struggle to communicate effectively with their employees, leading to lower productivity levels, higher employee turnover, worse customer experience, harming the bottom line. Did you know that an 0.1% increase in engagement can lead to an increase of $100,000 in revenue? After extensive research, our founders discovered that Intranets like Sharepoint were long sought as a solution, but with low adoption rates, they failed to engage employees. They could not find any product on the market, solving those challenges of companies. So they started building it themselves. And that's Happeo. Our vision is help every organization create a digital culture where happy employees lead the conversation, share information freely, and fuel business growth. These are the new features launched with this version: * Announcement posts - Make sure nobody is missing information * Article posts - Create internal blogs * Slack and Google Chat integration * Hashtags - Recommends posts based on your preferences * Bookmarks - Categorize and save content for later * Post Translation - Automatically translate posts into all languages * Lifecycle Management for Channels - auto-archive un-used channels * Re-designed org chart - Automatically created and kept up to date * Full Branding - Customize the look and feel to your brand * Advanced Analytics - Measure and report on your Internal Communications * API - Connect Happeo to all the tools in your workplace such as Workday Please let us know if you have any feedback and comments!
Upvote (4)Share
@lidialuettin way to go!! :)
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Truly, my favourite platform to log-in to every morning! 🔥
Upvote (2)Share
With the current corona situation going on, I don't know how I could work without Happeo! 🙌🏼
UpvoteShare
Awesome – really exciting product! 👏
UpvoteShare