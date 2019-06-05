User drop-offs suck! We built Hansel to address user drop-offs in key product funnels throughout the customer lifecycle by enabling product teams to create alternate user flows and to deploy customer or templated product interactions, all with no code.
Parminder SinghMakerHiring@incorrigiblepam · Co-Founder & CTO at Hansel.io
Hello ProductHunt! Over the years, we’ve learned a lot about the challenges that the best product teams out there face and realized that there’s no great method or solution out there to help PM’s solve for user drop-offs in their amazing products. That’s why we’ve built a no-code platform that represents a completely new way to eliminate drop-offs. Today, we're soft-launching our platform and are excited to be helping PM’s everywhere! Let us know what you think and sign up for a free trial!
Mudit Krishna MathurMakerHiring@mudit_krishna_mathur · Co-Founder & VP Engineering at Hansel.io
Here is a quick snapshot of how it works: https://youtu.be/5kku3K6xPeM
Akash Bhat@akashkj · SaaS enthusiast and B2B Marketer.
"With no code" - those are the magic words that every product manager (and many marketers like myself) want to hear. I'm tired of my ideas being put on hold because there isn't enough dev/tech bandwidth. Can't wait to use a free trial to see it in action.
