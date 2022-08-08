Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hanko
Ranked #6 for today
Hanko
Open source alternative to Auth0 with superpowers
Hanko is a lightweight open source user authentication solution that takes you on the journey beyond passwords. For better security, increased conversion rates, and happier users. Build your next-gen login in minutes – and never look back.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Hanko
About this launch
Hanko
Empowering your journey from passwords to passkeys
Hanko by
Hanko
was hunted by
Felix Magedanz
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Felix Magedanz
,
Mialena Kneschke
,
Björn Müller
,
Frederic Jahn
,
Felix Dubrownik
and
Lennart Fleischmann
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#29
