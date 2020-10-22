Handy 3D Hands

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Adorable, puffy hands are really fun design trend right now. They are a great way to add some whimsy to on-boarding flows or pop-ups while still looking professional. Enjoy two packs of incredibly high-quality 3D illustrations our designers crafted, 16 gestures (8 of each style) are available free for a link! Customize as you like We also have included the source files (Cinema 4D / 3ds Max) so you can combine hands to make scenes, edit cuffs, and get creative! Don’t know anything about 3D tools? No problem, we added mask files so you can easily recolor hands in Photoshop. This collection features - 450+ combinations (over 30 unique gestures in each style) - Diverse skin tones - Pick from 2 unique styles, 👯 fun-and-wild or 🤵🏿♂️ classy - Awesome props (phone, smartwatch, hippie bracelet, rock spiked cuffs, manicure) - Wide-cuff models for entertaining works - Classy button-cuff models for professional applications - 3K resolution (3000x3000) - will look great everywhere, even on 4K screens! - Source files: PNG, OBJ/FBX, masks Sign up to our new 3D newsletter as we dream up even more 3D resources.
Share
Юлия Гнедина
With friendship bracelet- my favorite!
Share
Pavel FyodorovHead of Sales @Icons8
Cool stuff! Great job!
Share
Marina Yalanska
Design researcher. CMO/Writer at Tubik
They are so funny and catchy, will add emotion to any design!
Share
Pavel Malay
CEO, ZipZapMac
My personal choice is one in leather gloves! Keep rocking!
Share