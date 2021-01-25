discussion
Michael Riddering
Maker
Product Creator + Mentor
Hey friends! Ridd here—I'm a design advisor for Shift Nudge and the creator of Figma Academy. Today I'm releasing a library called "Handoff Helpers" that I've been iterating on for years. Inside is a set of components that designers can easily insert into their Figma files (things like status indicators, prototype starting points, link trees, organizers, to-do lists, etc.). The goal is to make it easy for designers to communicate with the rest of their team at a really high level. I appreciate the minute details of delightful UI as much as anyone, but when it comes to building great products, communication almost always trumps pixel perfection. And now that product design is becoming an increasingly remote profession, the ability to collaborate asynchronously is one of the most valuable skills we can refine. I'd love for more designers to stop limiting components to UI elements and start thinking of them as powerful workflow enhancers. I've had developers thanking me for using this library for years. It's a key way to ensure everyone is always on the same page and that the best possible product is getting shipped. Plus, it's easy to customize the components to make sure they're a great fit for your system and brand. I hope you enjoy it! ~ Ridd
