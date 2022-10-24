Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Handle
Handle
Acquire more customers with smart automation
Visit
Upvote 1
$30 off for 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Handle is a conversational AI company that helps organizations automate customer interactions at scale and capture more customers.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
by
Handle
Production-ready AI models by AssemblyAI
Ad
API platform to automatically transcribe and understand audio
Learn more
About this launch
Handle
Acquire more customers with smart automation
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Handle by
Handle
was hunted by
Junjie Shi
in
User Experience
,
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
. Made by
Junjie Shi
and
Nick
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
Handle
is not rated yet. This is Handle's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#31
Report