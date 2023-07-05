Products
HamsterBase Highlighter

HamsterBase Highlighter

Open source web highlighter for notion.

HamsterBase Highlighter is a free and open source annotation extension. By binding notion, you can annotate web pages directly in your browser, We do not collect any data and have no servers. All data is stored in Notion.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
GitHub
 +1 by
HamsterBase Highlighter
About this launch
HamsterBase Highlighter
HamsterBase HighlighterOpen source web highlighter for notion.
HamsterBase Highlighter by
HamsterBase Highlighter
was hunted by
hamsterbase
in Productivity, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
hamsterbase
Featured on July 6th, 2023.
HamsterBase Highlighter
is not rated yet. This is HamsterBase Highlighter's first launch.
