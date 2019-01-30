HAMO (help a maker out) is a website where makers and side hustlers can submit and vote on the projects they love! At the end of each month the most popular project will be be rewarded 50% of the site's sponsorship revenue to fund their project!
Jordan Cole
First I just want to say this idea was deeply inspired by watching Courtland Allen and Ryan Hoover build online communities that have completely changed the lives of Indie Hackers and makers everywhere! The value they've brought to the world of entrepreneurship cannot be measured! (You guys rock!) I built HAMO as a place for makers to not only launch and grow their projects but also to fund ideas that deserve to be funded. Ideas that don't necessarily fit the mold that Silicon Valley forces people into. I hope you guys like it, please let me know if you have any questions or feedback!
