Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Halloween Quiz Night
Halloween Quiz Night
The spooky-inspired metaverse platform for a Halloween party
Visit
Upvote 6
20% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Online Halloween parties can be engaging if you host them in the metaverse! Join our Halloween Quiz Night to immerse in the horror atmosphere and play spooky quizzes. The platform is available right in your browser, no app is needed.
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
Events
,
Party
by
Halloween Quiz Night
Regie.ai
Ad
Write personalized sales sequences in seconds using AI
Learn more
About this launch
Halloween Quiz Night
The spooky-inspired metaverse platform for a Halloween party
2
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Halloween Quiz Night by
Halloween Quiz Night
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Virtual Reality
,
Events
,
Party
. Made by
Yura Filipchuk
,
Dmitry Zvada
,
Tatiana Stronskaya
,
Roman Nyshchyk
,
Arthur Ostapenko
and
Nataliia Kurinna
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
Halloween Quiz Night
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Halloween Quiz Night's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report