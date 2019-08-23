Half Truth

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hunter
Kristofer™
I like this new take on trivia. Having created a few trivia apps previously, there is a downside to these games where people either sit around and wait to play their turn or a category they know, which can hurt the flow of the game and overall appreciation of playing. They're attempting to create a new style of trivia play where everyone is always included and you get to interact even if you don't know the answer.
UpvoteShare