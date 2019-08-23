Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Half Truth

Half Truth

Trivia tabletop game by Ken Jennings

Half Truth is a party game for all ages and people, created by legendary game designer Richard Garfield and Ken Jennings. There are six possible answers, three right and three wrong, and players have to place bets on answers they believe are correct.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kristofer™
Kristofer™
Hunter
I like this new take on trivia. Having created a few trivia apps previously, there is a downside to these games where people either sit around and wait to play their turn or a category they know, which can hurt the flow of the game and overall appreciation of playing. They're attempting to create a new style of trivia play where everyone is always included and you get to interact even if you don't know the answer.
UpvoteShare