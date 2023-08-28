Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hai
Hai
AI-Powered Effortless Dating
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Let Hai guide your conversations, make memorable first impressions, and score more dates - because every chat deserves a touch of ‘game’!
Launched in
Dating
Artificial Intelligence
Community
by
Hai
OpenCopilot
Ad
Build AI copilots for your own SaaS product - Open Source
About this launch
Hai
AI-Powered Effortless Dating
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Hai by
Hai
was hunted by
Matthew Kim
in
Dating
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
Hubert Jaruzal
,
Kaz Tamai
and
Mai Sekiguchi
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
Hai
is not rated yet. This is Hai's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report