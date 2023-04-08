Products
Home
→
Product
→
HackrHQ
HackrHQ
Easily connect with best-fit developers.
Get connected to the right developer for your small project with HackrHQ 🕵️♂️ Our AI chatbot streamlines the process and delivers a fast, satisfactory experience 🤖💻. Say goodbye to tedious developer searches 🙅♂️🔍!
Launched in
Freelance
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
by
HackrHQ
About this launch
HackrHQ
Easily connect with best-fit developers.
HackrHQ by
HackrHQ
was hunted by
Adrien Cohen
in
Freelance
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Adrien Cohen
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
HackrHQ
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is HackrHQ's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#138
