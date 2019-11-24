Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → HackNotice Premium

HackNotice Premium

Real-time insights into potential breaches and data leaks

A threat monitoring service that provides users with deep, real-time insight into potential breaches or data leaks and personalized recovery recommendations to quickly reduce risks.
HackNotice Launches Premium Threat Intelligence ServiceAUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice today announced the launch of HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service that provides users with deep, real-time insight into potential breaches or data leaks and personalized recovery recommendations to quickly reduce risks.
HackNotice Premium: Real-time security insights and remediation - Help Net SecurityHackNotice announced the launch of HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service that provides users with deep, real-time insight into potential breaches or data leaks and personalized recovery recommendations to quickly reduce risks. HackNotice Premium monitors and aggregates data across the dark web, public sources, and official disclosures, indexing breach disclosures and data leaks continuously, and notifies users when their digital identity has been compromised.
HackNotice Premium taps machine learning to tell you exactly what was exposed for $50 per yearHackNotice today launched HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service with real-time insights into potential breaches and data leaks. The premium version can tag the specific personal identifier (email, credit card information, social media account, and so on) that was compromised. HackNotice Premium also taps machine learning to gives consumers personalized response recommendations.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment