HackNotice Premium taps machine learning to tell you exactly what was exposed for $50 per year

HackNotice today launched HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service with real-time insights into potential breaches and data leaks. The premium version can tag the specific personal identifier (email, credit card information, social media account, and so on) that was compromised. HackNotice Premium also taps machine learning to gives consumers personalized response recommendations.