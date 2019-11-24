Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
HackNotice Premium
HackNotice Premium
Real-time insights into potential breaches and data leaks
Android
iPhone
+ 3
A threat monitoring service that provides users with deep, real-time insight into potential breaches or data leaks and personalized recovery recommendations to quickly reduce risks.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
HackNotice Launches Premium Threat Intelligence Service
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice today announced the launch of HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service that provides users with deep, real-time insight into potential breaches or data leaks and personalized recovery recommendations to quickly reduce risks.
HackNotice Premium: Real-time security insights and remediation - Help Net Security
HackNotice announced the launch of HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service that provides users with deep, real-time insight into potential breaches or data leaks and personalized recovery recommendations to quickly reduce risks. HackNotice Premium monitors and aggregates data across the dark web, public sources, and official disclosures, indexing breach disclosures and data leaks continuously, and notifies users when their digital identity has been compromised.
HackNotice Premium taps machine learning to tell you exactly what was exposed for $50 per year
HackNotice today launched HackNotice Premium, a threat monitoring service with real-time insights into potential breaches and data leaks. The premium version can tag the specific personal identifier (email, credit card information, social media account, and so on) that was compromised. HackNotice Premium also taps machine learning to gives consumers personalized response recommendations.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send