Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hacker News Slack Bot
Ranked #16 for today
Hacker News Slack Bot
Get Slack notifications for HN mentions
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A bot that notifies you on Slack whenever your company/product is mentioned on Hacker News. Powered by Vercel Functions & Upstash.
Launched in
Slack
,
Social Media
,
Developer Tools
by
Hacker News Slack Bot
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Hacker News Slack Bot
Get Slack notifications for HN mentions
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Hacker News Slack Bot by
Hacker News Slack Bot
was hunted by
Steven Tey
in
Slack
,
Social Media
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Steven Tey
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Hacker News Slack Bot
is not rated yet. This is Hacker News Slack Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#61
Report