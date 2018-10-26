Habits Cafe
A habit tracker built without code no login required
Habits Cafe is a minimalistic habit tracker that lets you fill in your habits with the day and time you've started, the apps send you reminders (weekly) to check in if you're still doing the habit. For now via email but going to add Telegram reminders asap.
Pros:
Easy to use & clean design
Non so far
Would love to see where this is going. Used the old app Hahabits. I think the new idea is much better. Looking forward to the Telegram intergration!Avalon🌿 has used this product for one month.
DaveMaker@galifianakis_ · Building things without code
After building Hahabits a few months ago a saw that a lot of people signed up for the app but after a few days quit using the app (including myself). Because I had to save my habits every single day. 2 weeks ago I renamed the app to Habits Cafe because it sounded way better then Hahabits (Haha bitch). Renamed the app but didn't know how to improve the app for users to keep on using it and have benefits for it. UNTIL this morning when I was looking on an app that I tracked my 'not smoking' with, if I could add another habit 'Quit Drinking' but there was no option to add another 'timer'. So I started thinking that I don't want to check my habits every day I want to make them habits and forget about it. But would be nice to get a reminder that I'm still going strong. What Habits Cafe needed was a start day and a weekly or monthly check-in if I was still doing a good job. The idea is you fill in your habits with the day and time you've started, the apps send you reminders (weekly) to check in if you're still doing the habit. For now via email but going to add Telegram reminders asap. When you click YES your streak keeps on going when you click NO your timers starts from Zero again. Price: FREE, for now... Future features: + Planning on making a Habits Cafe Telegram group where you can keep track of your habits and motivate others. + Doing challenges with all users.
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
Kudos on the re-launch and changes you have made Dave! I think a cool feature would be some articles for encouragement that is sent with the reminder. It's always nice to be encouraged to continue a good habit!
DaveMaker@galifianakis_ · Building things without code
@colinwinhall Thanks! That would a cool feature! What I was thinking is maybe some tips in the reminder mail, from users that they can add in their account from own experiences. :)
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
@galifianakis_ You could also take a page from Product Hunt's "book" with something similar to the "Kudos" for maker goals. Let other users commend you for continuing your habit. It's always a great source of encouragement for me when another user takes the time to give me a kudos and even more so when they comment on my goal.
Sam Anderson@samdotdesign · Designing XD with XD @ Adobe
So if you built it without coding, may I ask how you built it? Very curious about your process! ✨
DaveMaker@galifianakis_ · Building things without code
@samdotdesign It’s build on Bubble.is 😊
