Hey Product Hunters! I'm Eric, founder of Habit Pill. Today I'm super excited to share that our team has launched Habit Pill and that our web app has now been moved to beta for public use! What is Habit Pill? Habit Pill is a community-driven behavioural wellness platform that makes it easier for you to discover, build and share habits with those in your community. Our platform offers a suite of interactive tools and incorporates features based on behavioural insights that will help you to: - Discover new habits and ways to improve your wellness, - Set achievable goals and build habits that stick, - Create wellness routines to organize your life and daily rituals, - Share your knowledge and inspire others to live a healthier life, - Connect with friends and motivate those who are on a similar path to change. Currently Habit Pill is available to use as a responsive web app (it works well on both desktop and mobile browsers) and is free to use. We are looking to release a mobile app and plan to roll over to a freemium model sometime in the new year. Who is this for? More than just another habit tracking app, Habit Pill offers an online space for health seekers, productivity gurus, wellness advocates and those looking to make a positive change in their life. If you're interested in learning new ways to improve your wellness, want to commit to making a change in your life but haven't been able to make those changes stick, or want to create content that can teach and inspire others to live a healthier life there will be something on Habit Pill for you. Why did we create this? We believe that habits can be used to improve every aspect of our lives. From our physical and mental health, to our personal finances, relationships with others, and the protection and recovery of our natural environment, habits play a crucial role in everything that we do. Our goal with Habit Pill is to spread the message that habits are medicine and to give you the tools that will help you to achieve your wellness goals. I'm interested! What do I do? Celebrate the launch of our app with us by visiting our site and creating an account for FREE today! Create a pill to start sharing your habits, or find a pill and create a goal to start improving your wellness. Our special offer for you: As a special offer for Product Hunt users, anyone who creates an account before January 15th, 2021 will be given 3 months of access to Habit Pill Pro for FREE if/when we roll over to a freemium model later in the new year! Bonus special offer: if you also create a pill and/or goal before January 15th, 2021 we will include an extra 3 months of Pro (that's 6 months total) when we switch over! To claim this offer: - 1) Create and verify your account at https://habitpill.com, - 2) Send an email to hello@habitpill.com using the email address you used to register your account and mention Product Hunt somewhere in the subject line or body text. Additionally, please copy and paste the URL link to your pill and/or goal if you take up our bonus offer. We will add you to our mailing list and send you a special promo code when the time comes :) ------------------------- We would love to hear what you think and I'm happy to answer any questions you have! See you online 😁 Cheers, Eric (Follow us @habitpill on Instagram for more updates and tips on how to build habits that last.)
