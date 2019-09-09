Log InSign up
Habbi Habbi Bilingual Learning System

An easy way to teach your kids Chinese, Spanish + more

The easiest way to teach your kids a new language - without screens! Simply turn on the wand and tap anywhere to hear bilingual words, phrases, and effects. Kids love the instant feedback & parents love that their kids are learning while playing.
Hunter
I've been following Hanna & Anne-Louise's founder journey for awhile now. As a former part-time private tutor, I was stunned by how simple, instantaneous, and effective this bilingual language solution was. The way the learning meshes so nicely with the interactivity sans *gasp* a digital screen makes this one of the safest, most distraction-free ways I've ever seen for kids to learn a new language.
Maker
@jtzou We love that you love it. We put a lot of care into building it - and love that you appreciate it details!
