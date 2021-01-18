  1. Home
Haark

Monitors your sites and notifies you if they're down

Website peace of mind.
Haark keeps track of all of your websites and makes sure you’re the first to know if they’re down.
Developers and project teams alike use Haark as their early warning system so they can be on their A-game with clients.
Featured
Sune B. ThorsenFixing mobile games discovery
Congratulations on the launch! 👏 Loving the simplicity of the free version. Definitely something I'm interested in trying and using for my websites :) Is there a web-interface for those of us on Android?
Craig WilliamsSide project launching soon. Honestly!
Looks cool. What triggers it as down? No response from the site or certain codes?
We wanted a more efficient and accessible way for us to track multiple sites that we've created and be notified via the Haark app should they go down, allowing us to be more proactive for our clients. We think this is a really useful tool for solo developers and small project teams. We have a pro version coming soon with lots of really cool features. We'd love you to check it out and look forward to your feedback!
Nice design.
congrats on launch! how many urls can i track in the free version?
