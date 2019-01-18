GymKing for iOS 2.0

How many times have you walked into the gym without a clear plan of what you wanted to do? Did you complete your workout efficiently? Or did you skip out on some exercises and sets because you simply weren’t “feeling it”? With GymKing you can easily log every workout in an efficient and effective way. We help you stay motivated in the gym.
MJPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
AMAZING!!! This is exactly what I need definitely will recommend to my fellows! Had no idea if I have to hire fitness trainer or just do whatever exercise seems right
·
Kayla Lanzalaco@oneeleven_squid · Diving to new depths!
I've seeking a new app to log my workouts! I'll have to give this a try out.
·
Van Nguyen@vannguyenmuskelspesialistno
10/10
·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this update? :)
·
Ivan Lé HjelmelandMaker@ivanito · developer
@aaronoleary I've added 14 theme colors, a brand new darkMode. Over the past year I've also added new ways to analyze your own data - with everything from distribution of sets per muscle group to an overview showing which days in the week you usually exercise. Overall, the product has been improved in several ways together with the users :)
·
Kayla Lanzalaco@oneeleven_squid · Diving to new depths!
I gave the app a download to play around and the first thing I noticed is that I don’t have an option to input an exercise not listed. Are you planning to add a custom exercise feature? Just because there are so many different exercises out there it’s hard to limit them to just the ones preselected.
·
Ivan Lé HjelmelandMaker@ivanito · developer
@oneeleven_squid Hi Kayla, you can create as many exercises as you want. If you go into the exercises tab and then selects a muscle group, there will be a plus button available for you. Thank you for testing GymKing :)
·