Guse The easiest way to automate work with AI Visit Upvote 91

Guse is a simple spreadsheet that enables anyone to automate workflows with AI. Building a workflow is as easy as adding columns to a sheet and deploying just takes a single click. No new interfaces to learn, design paradigms to wrestle with, or code needed.

Free Options Launch tags: Spreadsheets • SaaS • Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team Show more Show more

Interactive