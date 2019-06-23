Log InSign up
Gumply

Whatever search, get a in 5-minute audio

Gumply is an audio search engine that delivers every result in a five minute audicles called Audicles. Unlike podcasts, Audicles provide a new way to listen to audio content in a fast, informative and short form. Use audicles for research, news etc.
Reviews
Discussion
Gilbert Mpanga
Gilbert Mpanga
Maker
Hi Hunters, Gumply helps you search whatever you like and get in 5-minute audio. Podcasts and other existing audio content is often lengthy for anyone looking for any information they can reapply anywhere. Text has been so successful with delivering information, with a simple google search, you get what you want but for the case of audio, you get blown by lengthy long audio content and find it hard to get you want . With Gumply we hope to achieve the same results and impact with what TEXT has done to AUDIO as well. Gumply enables anyone to contribute to the world's knowledge graph on any topic through audicles. Alright, enough talking would like to get your feedback in the comments.
Cameron Steadman
Cameron Steadman
Would love an Android version 😉
