Gumcrm
Ranked #13 for today
Gumcrm
The CRM for Gumroad Creators
Upload your Gumroad sales in .csv format to tag your customers by Products & Variants, Memberships, Revenue, Locations, Interactions, and more. This way you can create granular segments for Email Marketing.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
,
CRM
by
Gumcrm
About this launch
Gumcrm
The CRM for Gumroad Creators
Gumcrm by
Gumcrm
was hunted by
Alexandro Martínez
in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
,
CRM
. Made by
Alexandro Martínez
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Gumcrm
is not rated yet. This is Gumcrm's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
-
