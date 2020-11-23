discussion
Jakob Greenfeld
Maker
Hi PH 👋 I recently started using Gumroad and quickly became a huge fan. However, the interface they provide is not particularly great if you want to do market research. Hence I created Gum Spy to make it easier to discover and analyze bestselling products. - Gum Spy keeps track of price changes, product ratings, and sales ranks. - You can easily create custom filters. For example, if you want to analyze all products with a price above $100 that mention "marketing" in their description, you get a filtered list in a matter of seconds. - New products are highlighted. This is particularly useful if you're looking for new bestsellers you can promote as an affiliate. (Thanks to @dru_riley for making me aware of this use case). - I created a mathematical model of the Gumroad marketplace which estimates the revenue of all listed products. (I did quite a lot of testing and in most cases the error should be below 20%. However, it's of course always possible that there are outliers. If you find one, please let me know as I'll try to improve the model in the coming months.) I'd love to hear what you think and feel free to ask any questions you might have!
