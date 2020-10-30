discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jakob Greenfeld
Maker
Hi PH 👋 I got the idea for Product Explorer after hearing Andrew Wilkinson mentioning the following idea on the My First Million podcast: "One of the things I have been thinking about and haven't really executed but I think I would if I were starting today is that there is all these cool products that are on Product Hunt. Every day you think "that's cool". But most of them fizzle. Sometimes they fell to catch and didn't go viral, but a lot of the time it's started by a developer and the developer doesn't understand how to market and grow something. So what I was thinking is that it would be smart to go through product hunt, go back 6 months, and just look at the coolest shit that came out. And then start approaching all these developers and say: "look I give you 5 grand". And to them, they're like "This is useless to me, I've already shut it down, I don't want to pay for hosting". But for you it could be a 5 million dollar business." Moreover, I read Nathan Latka's book where he mentions: "Free apps and web extensions are perfect buys for beginners. They hit all of these criteria and you can usually get them for little money because the owners aren’t making substantial income off them. [...] Another bonus: the owners are often individuals or tiny companies that built the software as a side project. Because the asset is not their main focus, they’re more likely to let it go." This got me thinking: How can I make this kind of research more effective? Product Explorer is my answer. It's a database that can be used to find product ideas you can revive, to identify acquisition targets, or simply to develop a data-driven launch strategy. I'd love to hear what you think and feel free to ask any questions you might have!
Share
Chris BlanchardProduct Manager, Zignal Labs
Looks cool. I see a link to a video in your Product Hunt post, but none on the website. (As well as a wordpress section, but that's not of interest to me.) Can you share the link? I think that could help me understand a little bit better what I'd be getting here.
Share