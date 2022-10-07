Products
Home
→
Product
→
Guitar Fretboard
Guitar Fretboard
An easy way to learn the notes on your guitar's fretboard
🎸😎🤘 A simple web app that makes it easy to learn the notes and practices scales on the guitar. Try out different tunings and highlight/play the notes of specific scales on the fretboard.
Launched in
Web App
,
Music
,
Online Learning
by
About this launch
Guitar Fretboard
🎸 An easy way to learn the notes on your guitar's fretboard
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Guitar Fretboard by
was hunted by
Seb
in
Web App
,
Music
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Seb
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#212
