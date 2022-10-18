Products
Guild
Guild
A platform for professional communities and networking
Guild is a platform purpose-built for professional groups, networks and communities to connect, communicate and collaborate.
We’re passionate about helping community creators grow communities of expertise of the highest quality, integrity and value.
Launched in
Android
,
Marketing
,
Social Networking
+1 by
Guild
About this launch
Guild
A platform for professional communities and networking.
Guild by
Guild
was hunted by
Gregor Young
in
Android
,
Marketing
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Gregor Young
,
Ashley Friedlein
and
Matthew O'Riordan
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Guild
is not rated yet. This is Guild's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#94
