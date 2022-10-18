Products
Guild

A platform for professional communities and networking

Free
Guild is a platform purpose-built for professional groups, networks and communities to connect, communicate and collaborate.

We’re passionate about helping community creators grow communities of expertise of the highest quality, integrity and value.
Launched in Android, Marketing, Social Networking
Guild
About this launch
GuildA platform for professional communities and networking.
Guild
Guild
was hunted by
Gregor Young
in Android, Marketing, Social Networking. Made by
Gregor Young
,
Ashley Friedlein
and
Matthew O'Riordan
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Guild
is not rated yet. This is Guild's first launch.
