Primoz Zajsek
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! I'm super excited to share with you Guidify, a ride & guide app, that helps connect local riders, guides and experts. We are a team of developers, designers and engineers, but primarily, we are a group of passionate riders, adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. Often we would ride the local trails and meet riders asking to be shown around. These random meetups would then turn into epic riding sessions, which would usually end with cold beers. So in a way you could say, Guidify is made by riders, for riders. What do you think? Thank you for feedback and share!
