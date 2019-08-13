GuideGuide for Adobe XD

Discussion
Cameron McEfee
Hello! I built the first version of GuideGuide for Photoshop 2010. Back then it was a free plugin and managed to become the most installed third party plugin for Photoshop. Everyone loved to tweet about how free it was. Then I sold out and started charging money for it. That scared away the complainers, shaking their fists at me as they road off into the sunset on their high horses. *Why would I pay money for this*, you reasonably ask yourself. If you only use a single piece of design software, you probably shouldn't. But if you're a professional designer that uses many design tools and you need a reliable way to create grids and generate guides for adjusting objects in all of your design software, GuideGuide will be your mountain of sanity. The money from your annual license goes to finance my dream of not calling this a "side project" and will ensure I have the misplaced confidence to shoehorn it into to Figma, InDesign, and probably some more bad ideas like AfterEffects in the future.
