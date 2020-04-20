Discussion
🤩👋 Hi Product Hunt! I’m so excited to share Guide with the world - it’s the most fun product we’ve ever built (which includes the website if you couldn’t tell :). It’s not only work that is going remote - hiring has gone virtual as well. We built Guide so companies can deliver a personalized interview experience for every candidate, no matter where they are. Creating a personal Google Doc for each candidate we interview has been our team’s biggest competitive advantage for winning top talent for years. Candidates love knowing what the interview process entails, who they'll meet and how to best prepare. This is time consuming to create but it matters - because it helps candidates get to know us before making such a big life decision. With Guide, we’ve taken this idea to the next level not only for hiring teams, but also for candidates. Candidates can now see their interview stage in real time, meet their interview team, view detailed schedules and tips to prepare, offer anonymous feedback and much more. The response we’ve gotten from both companies and candidates has been overwhelming. Guide is now used by companies like Reddit, Glossier, Netlify, Domino Data, Sift, Handy and many more. We truly hope Guide helps raise the standard for candidate experience far and wide - that’s why we made it free 💙 💬 Feedback If you’re a candidate, hiring manager or recruiter, we’d love your thoughts! What crazy ideas can we add to Guide to make the experience more magical for you or your candidates? Happy (virtual) hiring, Troy
It’s a DOMINO’S PIZZA TRACKER for jobs 🍕🍕!
