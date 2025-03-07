Launches
Guestlense
Collect candid wedding photos and videos with QR codes
Guestlense instantly creates a private QR code for your wedding or event that saves full-resolution photos and videos to a private gallery. No app needed.
Free Options
Events
Internet of Things
Photography
Guestlense by
was hunted by
Matt Charnock
in
Events
,
Internet of Things
,
Photography
. Made by
Matt Charnock
. Featured on March 8th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Guestlense's first launch.