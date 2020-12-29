discussion
Manoj Ahirwar
MakerFounder MoneyFit.io
Hi people, There is a sentiment behind this game. When I was in my college 2nd year I started learning Android development. And guess what, the first app I made was a very very simple guessing number and it was an online one. 2 days back I was just thinking about that game and thought why don't I rebuild the same concept but something new. So I created this online real-time multiplayer guessing the number game which you can play with your friends and family. I hope you try this game and enjoy it. Leave a comment about your thoughts on this. Cheers!
I will play this game on new years eve haha! Great idea, thank you Manoj.
@stefan_bozovic1 Btw have you checked this product GoodDollars on my hunt page?
@stefan_bozovic1 thanks :) let me check it out.
Stefan, GoodDollars looks awesome. I am going through the website to know more about it. thanks for letting me know about this :)
Hey Manoj, love this, especially over the holidays with social distancing! Would love if you could take a look at ReallyGoodMassages on my hunt page as well 😄
@cody_tacit thanks Cody :) Really like ReallyGoodMessages, just tried the solution to my pain :D