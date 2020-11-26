GrowthList 2.0
+120 proven tactics to grow your startup
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Growth Marketer @ NUMA
Hey guys! A few weeks ago, as France entered its 2nd lockdown, I set myself a challenge: to build a new version of GrowthList and launch it before November 19, 2020. Why rebuild GrowthList? Because I built the first version using Wix two years ago, and to be honest, I was a little ashamed of it. The design was old-fashioned, the pages took 30 seconds to load, and I hadn't added any new tactics in months. It needed a refresh. Why November 19th? Because when I went back to GrowthList's Product Hunt page, I realized that I had launched the 1st version on November 19, 2018. As the 2nd anniversary approached, it was time to do something about it. So for 3 weeks, I locked myself at home (not so difficult during a lockdown) and rebuilt GrowthList from the ground up. I know, I'm a week late, but here's GrowthList 2.0!
Share
Really nice design !
@saravissante Thanks Sara!
Awesome work Antoine! We’ve been working our way through the tactics at numerro.io and already seeing results, thanks!
@morgan_williams2 Thanks Morgan, means a lot!
Amazing website! Keep up the good work Antoine, and best of luck with version 2. By the way, design is stunning, way better than previous version! :)
@alessandro_di_ruscio1 Thanks for the support Alessandro! Glad you like the new version ;)
Great Design. I've been insipiring myself for serveral email campaign but also for landing pages. i recommand. Also recommand Antoine's twitter, love reading his threads 😉
@tanguy_munch Love to read this 😍 Thanks for the support Tanguy!