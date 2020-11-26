  1. Home
GrowthList 2.0

+120 proven tactics to grow your startup

Two years - almost to the day - after launching GrowthList on Product Hunt for the first time, here's GrowthList 2.0!
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Growth Marketer @ NUMA
Hey guys! A few weeks ago, as France entered its 2nd lockdown, I set myself a challenge: to build a new version of GrowthList and launch it before November 19, 2020. Why rebuild GrowthList? Because I built the first version using Wix two years ago, and to be honest, I was a little ashamed of it. The design was old-fashioned, the pages took 30 seconds to load, and I hadn't added any new tactics in months. It needed a refresh. Why November 19th? Because when I went back to GrowthList's Product Hunt page, I realized that I had launched the 1st version on November 19, 2018. As the 2nd anniversary approached, it was time to do something about it. So for 3 weeks, I locked myself at home (not so difficult during a lockdown) and rebuilt GrowthList from the ground up. I know, I'm a week late, but here's GrowthList 2.0!
Sara Vissante
Really nice design !
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Growth Marketer @ NUMA
@saravissante Thanks Sara!
Morgan Williams
Awesome work Antoine! We’ve been working our way through the tactics at numerro.io and already seeing results, thanks!
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Growth Marketer @ NUMA
@morgan_williams2 Thanks Morgan, means a lot!
Alessandro Di Ruscio
🎈
I teach how to get private clients
Amazing website! Keep up the good work Antoine, and best of luck with version 2. By the way, design is stunning, way better than previous version! :)
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Growth Marketer @ NUMA
@alessandro_di_ruscio1 Thanks for the support Alessandro! Glad you like the new version ;)
Tanguy Munch
🎈
Growth & Sales Hybrid.
Great Design. I've been insipiring myself for serveral email campaign but also for landing pages. i recommand. Also recommand Antoine's twitter, love reading his threads 😉
Antoine Milkoff
Maker
Growth Marketer @ NUMA
@tanguy_munch Love to read this 😍 Thanks for the support Tanguy!
