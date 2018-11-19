GrowthList is a crowd-sourced list of actionable, proven Growth hacks sourced by our community
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
Interesting! Which hack has brought you the most growth/valuable connections?
Upvote (2)Share·
Antoine MilkoffMaker@antoinemilkoff · Project Manager, NUMA Paris
Thanks @zelena ! As I'm working in a B2B company, I think my favorite hack is "Help your lead convince his boss". We had a great conversion on this one.The hack to export your Linkedin connection's emails is also super useful ! What about you ?
Upvote Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Coming to the end of 2018, we have seen a ton of new trends in growth, any favorites?
Upvote Share·