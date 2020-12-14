Grow my SaaS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jaisal Rathee
MakerSubmitjuice.com
Hey ProductHunters 👋 While launching a startup is hard, consistently growing your user base and converting leads is one of the most challenging tasks. Sometimes, it's just hard to find the inspiration you need, choose the right strategy to follow, or present the offer. So at Submit Juice, we've gathered all of the best-performing growth and conversion strategies in one place. In the database, we’ve shared proven tactics that worked the best for SaaS startups after analysing more than 200+ SaaS success stories, and asked industry experts to share their best-performing tips. You can easily filter by funnel stage (Awareness, Acquisition, Retention, etc.) and by categories (SEO, Ads, Social Media, Lead Generation, etc), sort by estimated difficulty and anticipated impact of each tactic, along with further resources. We'll be adding new tactics to the database regularly. Once again, built completely using no code tools. Tools of choice: Webflow, Airtable and Zapier. This is the first version of the project and I’m aiming to add new features in the coming weeks, and also regularly update the list so any kind of feedback will be greatly appreciated!
Share
Very Interesting, Will use this resource, thank you!
@superminnu Excellent! Hope you find it useful :)