Grouple
Making group bookings easier and faster
Grouple is leveraging technology to make group bookings easier and faster through automation for experience providers. We believe that groups deserve benefits, just because they come in numbers. Larger the group, better the deal!
Launched in
SaaS
,
Entertainment
,
Ticketing
by
Grouple
About this launch
Grouple
Any kind of group. Every kind of entertainment.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Grouple by
Grouple
was hunted by
Rohit Ghosh
in
SaaS
,
Entertainment
,
Ticketing
. Made by
Rohit Ghosh
and
Saurav Ghosh
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Grouple
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 17th, 2020.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#133
